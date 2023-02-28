|
28.02.2023 15:33:16
Should You Buy Hasbro for Its High Dividend Yield?
Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is one of the leading toy and games companies, owning popular brands like Play-Doh, Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, Monopoly, Nerf, and Transformers. Growing revenue and free cash flows delivered solid returns and increased dividends for shareholders.But high inflation proved too much for the company last year. Weak sales trends caused the stock to fall 40% in 2022, underperforming the S&P 500 index.The stock price fell another 9.4% year to date as the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue results for the fourth quarter. Management's guidance for 2023 earnings per share also came in below Wall Street's estimates.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!