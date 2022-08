Should You Buy Instacart's IPO Hand Over Fist or Avoid At All Costs?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Instacart filed paperwork to go public earlier this year, and while there was no timeline for it to happen, The Wall Street Journal recently said the third-party delivery app was looking for its initial public offering to occur before the end of the year.While there are headwinds to face in going public, Instacart was reportedly profitable in the second quarter on a GAAP basis, something most third-party delivery stocks have found difficult to do on a regular basis. Yet its peers have not lived up to their pre-public debut hype, and there are doubts about Instacart's own valuation.Although Instacart was once the market leader in grocery delivery by far, let's see whether it can still deliver the goods for investors if it goes public, or if you should steer clear of a potential car wreck.Continue reading