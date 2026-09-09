Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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09.09.2026 09:47:01
Should You Buy Intel Stock After a Nearly Fourfold Year?
Two things at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have nearly quadrupled over the past 12 months. One is the quarterly operating income of the chipmaker's data center business. The other is its stock price, which trades near $96 as of this writing, up from a 52-week low of $24.05 and about a third below the high of $142.35 it set in late June.
The rally has lifted Intel's market value to about $500 billion -- this for a company that lost $11 billion on paper in its most recent quarter. And the price is about 47 times what analysts think the company can earn next year.
The business is improving faster than it has in years. I just don't think it has improved as fast as the price.
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Analysen zu Intel Corp.
|12.08.26
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Intel Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.07.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|24.07.26
|Intel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.08.26
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Intel Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.07.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|24.07.26
|Intel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.07.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.26
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.01.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.10.25
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.08.26
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Intel Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.07.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|24.07.26
|Intel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.07.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|33 240,00
|9,49%
|Intel Corp.
|90,65
|-0,41%