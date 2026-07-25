Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

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25.07.2026 16:30:00

Should You Buy Intel Stock as It Rebuilds Its Chip Empire?

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is attempting one of the most ambitious semiconductor turnarounds in history. As AI reshapes technology, the company is betting that advanced manufacturing could become the next major competitive advantage. This video explores Intel's foundry strategy, Intel 18A technology, and whether the company can reclaim a critical role in the global chip industry.Stock prices used were the market prices of July 9, 2026. The video was published on July 23, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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