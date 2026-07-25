Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
25.07.2026 16:30:00
Should You Buy Intel Stock as It Rebuilds Its Chip Empire?
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is attempting one of the most ambitious semiconductor turnarounds in history. As AI reshapes technology, the company is betting that advanced manufacturing could become the next major competitive advantage. This video explores Intel's foundry strategy, Intel 18A technology, and whether the company can reclaim a critical role in the global chip industry.Stock prices used were the market prices of July 9, 2026. The video was published on July 23, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
|
24.07.26
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Freitagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 legt schlussendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite fällt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 notiert im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26