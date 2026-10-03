Should You Buy Intel Stock as Its Foundry Turnaround Takes Shape?

Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) comeback has been quite a sight to behold. As of this writing, shares of the chipmaker have exploded by more than 220% in 2026 in part due to surging demand for the company's CPUs, but also due to increased optimism about the outlook for its foundry business. And even with that incredible run-up behind it, patient investors may still want to consider buying Intel's stock.

Intel's second quarter was one of its best in several years. Revenue jumped by 25% year over year to more than $16 billion. Intel's gross margin also improved tremendously, rising to 40.4% from 27.5%.

The bigger story here is Intel's foundry division and the turnaround happening within it. Intel Foundry's revenue was nearly $6 billion in the quarter, and its output paced 25% above the target. While the segment posted a $2.1 billion loss, the gap is narrowing. Foundry revenue from external customers was just $293 million, which means that if its turnaround is to gain steam, Intel really needs to win more business from outside clients.

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