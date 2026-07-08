Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
08.07.2026 21:23:00
Should You Buy Intel Stock Before July 23?
Semiconductor stocks have been in roaring form on the market in 2026, and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been one of the brightest stars in this sector.Intel stock has shot up by a remarkable 180% this year, as of this writing, well above the 67% gains clocked by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index. The chip giant is set to release its second-quarter results after the market closes on July 23. Investors may be wondering whether it makes sense to buy Intel ahead of its quarterly report in anticipation of further upside.After all, the stock has nearly tripled in 2026 and now trades at a massive premium following its stunning surge. Let's take a closer look at Intel's catalysts and valuation to check if this high-flying growth stock is worth buying, or even holding on to, before July 23.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
|
08.07.26
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 beendet die Mittwochssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.26
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.26
|DeepSeek-Schockwelle: Massiver Chip-Ausverkauf erfasst Aktien von Intel - AMD und Micron ebenfalls im Fokus (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 gibt mittags nach (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.26