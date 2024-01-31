|
31.01.2024 12:20:00
Should You Buy Intel Stock Following Its Latest Earnings Report?
Share prices of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) fell 11% after the company released fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan. 25. Wall Street wasn't satisfied with its guidance for the current quarter, which turned out to be significantly below expectations.Even though Chipzilla's revenue and earnings beat consensus estimates, the market was anticipating much stronger growth in the current quarter on account of a turnaround in the personal computer (PC) market and Intel's growing influence in artificial intelligence (AI) chips.Let's take a closer look at Intel's quarterly performance and see if Intel's pullback is an opportunity to buy more shares or presents a red flag for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
