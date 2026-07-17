Intuitive Surgical Aktie
WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023
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17.07.2026 04:15:00
Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical With the Stock Down 35%? Here's What History Says.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is an aggressive growth stock. That means it is appropriate only for investors who can handle some risk. The risk is on clear display today, with the stock down around 35% from its all-time high, reached in early 2025. But history suggests that this is likely to be a temporary setback. Here's what you need to know.On the surface, Intuitive Surgical makes da Vinci surgical robots. Indeed, the company is a leader in the surgical robotics space. The technology generally provides for less invasive procedures and better surgical outcomes. And it is being approved for an increasing number of surgical procedures, expanding the playing field even as the number of surgical robots in place increases.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Intuitive Surgical Inc
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16.07.26
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