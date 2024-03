Should You Buy iRobot Stock at Below $9?

Things have gone from bad to worse for iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock. The robotic cleaning device specialist's shares just fell below $9 to mark an over 80% decline in the past full year.Investors weren't happy to hear that the proposed buyout from Amazon failed its regulatory review. There was more bad news to follow about iRobot 's weak short-term outlook as well.It's possible that the stock's decline reflects an overreaction on Wall Street and that iRobot will beat the market from here. Yet investors need to balance that potential against the likelihood that the company won't succeed at building a sustainably profitable business. Let's take a look at why the stock doesn't look compelling even at its current discounted price.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel