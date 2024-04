Should You Buy Kinder Morgan Before April 30?

Investors interested in Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) should make a note of April 30. It's an important date for those interested in receiving the natural gas giant's lucrative dividend.Here's a closer look at why that date matters for dividend investors and what the longer-term future holds for the pipeline stock and its high-yielding dividend.Kinder Morgan recently declared its latest dividend. The natural gas infrastructure company will make its next quarterly dividend payment of $0.2875 per share on May 15. However, investors interested in receiving that dividend must be shareholders of record by market close on April 30. You don't need to do a thing if you already own shares; you'll automatically receive its next payment. On the other hand, if you've been considering investing in Kinder Morgan to start earning dividend income, you'd need to buy shares by the end of this month to receive its next payment. Otherwise, you won't see your first dividend payment until next quarter. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel