Klarna Aktie
WKN DE: A414N7 / ISIN: GB00BMHVL512
|
15.02.2026 20:00:00
Should You Buy Klarna Stock Before Feb. 19?
Klarna Group (NYSE: KLAR) went public last September in a celebrated initial public offering (IPO), one of the few lately. However, rather than offer the gains investors were hoping for, Klarna stock is down 56% since its first-day closing price. The company will provide its next business update for the 2025 fourth quarter on Feb. 19. Should you buy its stock now?Image source: Getty Images.Klarna is a Swedish company whose main product is buy now, pay later services. It works with top brands you know and love, including being the sole BNPL provider for Walmart. It's best known for its Pay in 4 service, which splits up a purchase into four interest-free payments, but it has several other options, including longer payment plans with interest for more expensive purchases. It's also planning to expand into other financial services. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Klarna
|
04.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Klarna präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
25.11.25
|Klarna launches stablecoin to cut cost of cross-border payments (Financial Times)
|
25.11.25
|Klarna launches stablecoin to cut cost of cross-border payments (Financial Times)
|
18.11.25