Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
|
05.06.2026 00:15:00
Should You Buy Leading AI Stocks Today -- Or Wait to Invest in SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI's Supersized IPOs?
SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI are planning massive initial public offerings right now. But the artificial intelligence (AI) boom actually has been going on for quite some time. AI stocks have pushed the bull market higher quarter after quarter, driving the S&P 500 to a 77% increase over the past three years. Investors are excited about this technology that promises to transform the way business is done -- and so they've piled into companies driving AI, such as chip designers and cloud service providers. These players, including Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Alphabet, have seen their stock prices jump in the triple digits in just three years. The AI boom immediately delivered revenue growth as AI customers rushed to these companies for the chips and capacity needed to train large language models. And these well-established tech players continue to offer investors growth thanks to their presence in AI.But now, as the three younger AI giants prepare to launch IPOs, should you continue to buy older market giants -- or wait for the supersize IPOs of SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!