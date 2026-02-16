Live Nation Entertainment Aktie
WKN DE: A0H0VZ / ISIN: US5380341090
|
16.02.2026 22:27:00
Should You Buy Live Nation Entertainment Stock Before Feb. 19?
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 19, and the stock has been treading water lately.Shares are down by 4% over the past year while the broader market gained about 12%. If you've been eyeing the concert giant, you're facing a classic investor dilemma: Jump in now and risk a post-earnings dip, or wait for clarity and potentially miss a pop?Stadium shows were the star of Q3 2025, with the global show count up 60% year over year. A total of 120 additional events drove roughly $40 million in extra profit from the concert segment. Management is bullish on 2026, noting that ticket sales are already running double digits ahead of last year. The pipeline looks strong across venues of all sizes.
