03.11.2022 14:30:00
Should You Buy Lululemon Stock Now, or Should You Wait?
Over the past five years, Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) shares have produced a superb return of 440%, crushing the broader market's performance by a huge margin. The popular athleisure brand has found remarkable success by first selling high-quality, premium-priced products for women, but it is now a top clothing option for men as well. Plus, the business is starting to push more into international markets for growth. Is now the time for investors to add Lululemon stock, which is down 15% in 2022, to their portfolios? Let's take a closer look. Unsurprisingly, Lululemon often gets overshadowed by the juggernaut in the sports apparel industry, Nike. Nike generated trailing 12-month revenue of $47.1 billion, compared to just $7.1 billion for Lululemon, so it's not a shocker that the former's market cap of $145 billion is far greater than the latter's $42 billion. What's more, Nike has a much longer operating history, having been around for almost six decades. Continue reading
