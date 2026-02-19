Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
19.02.2026 23:00:00
Should You Buy Marvell After the AI Selloff?
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) is delivering record earnings and deep AI data center exposure, yet valuation concerns continue to weigh on the stock. I break down execution risk, the Celestial AI acquisition, and what could unlock the next leg higher.Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 9 2026. The video was published on Feb. 14, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
