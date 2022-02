Should You Buy Mattel After Disney Toy Deal?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Share prices of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) are up 8.92% since announcing a new licensing agreement with Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) on Jan. 26. This top toy stock has looked like a genuine bargain over the last few years, and a new licensing agreement to sell Disney Princess and Frozen toys might be the validation investors need to buy into this promising comeback story for the Barbie maker.Here's what this deal means for investors and why it could fuel Mattel's share price higher over the next few years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading