Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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28.07.2026 10:55:00
Should You Buy Meta Platforms Stock Before July 29? Wall Street Has a Clear Answer for Investors.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock is down 24% from its high amid concerns about how much money the company is spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure. Investors will get more information on that topic when Meta announces second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 29.However, Wall Street sees a buying opportunity ahead of the report. Among 71 analysts, Meta has a median target price of $815 per share. That implies 36% upside from its current share price of $598.Here's what investors should consider before buying Meta stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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