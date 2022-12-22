|
22.12.2022 13:06:00
Should You Buy Meta Platforms Stock Now?
With Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) shares falling about 65% over the past 12 months, many investors likely have their eye on the stock. Has the sell-off gone too far, making shares of the social media company a buy? Getting straight to the point, a close look at the stock reveals that shares do, indeed, look cheap today. But this doesn't mean investors should rush in to buy shares. Indeed, it may make sense to sit on the sidelines when it comes to Meta stock.Here's why.As a tech company with revenue tied very closely to the digital advertising market, it makes sense that the Facebook parent company's top line would face some headwinds during times of macroeconomic uncertainty. But the issue with Meta's stalled top-line growth is that it isn't solely due to the macro environment. One of the major factors weighing on Meta over the past year has been a change in the way Apple's iOS measures and tracks advertisements on its platform. This ultimately disrupted Meta's advertising effectiveness on the platform, exposing a chink in the company's armor.Continue reading
