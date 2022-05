Should You Buy Metaverse Real Estate Now or Wait?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investments are down practically across the board, with even safer things like stocks slumping day by day. It's enough to make a person wonder if there's any way to help their money grow at all, or if it's worth investing in anything. From the looks of things, this is a sentiment that's also being echoed among metaverse real estate investors. Should they hold 'em, or should they fold 'em?When it comes to metaverse real estate, monthly average land prices in the big two, The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) and Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA), are some of the lowest they've been since February. It could be a great opportunity to snatch virtual real estate bargains, depending on your long-term plans.Image source: Getty Images.