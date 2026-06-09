Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
|
09.06.2026 09:45:00
Should You Buy Micron Technology Stock Before June 24, or Is the Semiconductor Sell-Off About to Get Worse?
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is one of the world's leading suppliers of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for data centers, an essential component in the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware stack. HBM is in short supply right now, so Micron has the power to dictate prices, which is fueling a surge in the company's revenue and earnings.Micron stock is up by nearly 700% over the past year, but it plummeted 20% from its all-time high last week after semiconductor supplier Broadcom issued a conservative forecast for its future AI sales. This made Wall Street nervous about a potential slowdown in hardware demand.On June 24, Micron will release its latest quarterly operating results, which will give the Street some additional perspective. Should investors buy the stock ahead of the report, or is more downside potentially ahead?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.
|
06:21
|Erste Schätzungen: Micron Technology mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.06.26
|Montagshandel in New York: S&P 500 steigt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
08.06.26
|Montagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Montagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
08.06.26
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 notiert am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
08.06.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
08.06.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
08.06.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 verbucht mittags Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
08.06.26
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 zum Start freundlich (finanzen.at)