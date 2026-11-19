Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
|
19.11.2026 12:03:02
Should You Buy Micron Technology Stock While It's Under $1,000? The Answer Might Surprise You.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is one of the world's top suppliers of high bandwidth memory (HBM) for data centers, which is a critical part of the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware stack. The company has experienced more demand than it can possibly supply over the last few years, but investors are increasingly worried about a slowdown in the AI boom.
AI labs like OpenAI and Anthropic continue to raise prices for the use of their models to offset soaring infrastructure costs, forcing many end users to cap their usage. Moreover, Jensen Huang resigned from his role as chief executive officer of Nvidia last week after a series of extramarital affairs came to light, one of which was with an alleged Chinese spy, casting a cloud of uncertainty over the entire AI industry.
Micron stock is down by 40% from its June peak, and closed at $719.02 on Nov. 16. Is this a golden opportunity for investors to buy it under $1,000, or is there more downside ahead? Read on for the surprising answer.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.
|
19.11.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Donnerstagshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Zum Handelsende Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt nach (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Micron Technology Inc.
|06.10.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.10.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.09.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.10.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.10.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.09.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.10.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.09.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.08.26
|Micron Technology Buy
|UBS AG
|01.10.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.06.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|1 040,00
|0,00%
|Micron Technology Inc.
|610,50
|-3,49%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Börsenstimmung dürfte den ATX belasten -- DAX vor rotem Start -- Kräftige Verluste an den Börsen in Asien - Nikkei fällt auf Siebenmonatstief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte Startverluste verzeichen. Auch am deutschen Markt zeichnen sich zum Auftakt rote Vorzeichen ab. Asiens Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag tiefrot.