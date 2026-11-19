Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is one of the world's top suppliers of high bandwidth memory (HBM) for data centers, which is a critical part of the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware stack. The company has experienced more demand than it can possibly supply over the last few years, but investors are increasingly worried about a slowdown in the AI boom.

AI labs like OpenAI and Anthropic continue to raise prices for the use of their models to offset soaring infrastructure costs, forcing many end users to cap their usage. Moreover, Jensen Huang resigned from his role as chief executive officer of Nvidia last week after a series of extramarital affairs came to light, one of which was with an alleged Chinese spy, casting a cloud of uncertainty over the entire AI industry.

Micron stock is down by 40% from its June peak, and closed at $719.02 on Nov. 16. Is this a golden opportunity for investors to buy it under $1,000, or is there more downside ahead? Read on for the surprising answer.

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