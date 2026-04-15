Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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15.04.2026 12:15:00
Should You Buy Microsoft Stock After Its Correction, or Run for the Hills?
The market has been volatile to start 2026, largely due to concerns about how companies are managing various macroeconomic uncertainties. Two of the biggest fears this year are whether artificial intelligence (AI) will displace software and whether companies will get a solid return on their AI infrastructure spending investments. Unfortunately for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), that puts it at the intersection of two of the market's greatest worries.As a leader in enterprise productivity software, Microsoft was not spared in the recent software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock sell-off. Meanwhile, it has also been squarely in the crosshairs when it comes to AI infrastructure spending, as its Azure cloud computing unit has been its biggest growth driver. To make matters worse, unlike cloud rivals Alphabet and Amazon, it is behind on the custom chip front, which puts its cloud computing unit at a bit of a disadvantage.As such, Microsoft finds its stock down more than 20% year to date, as of this writing. Meanwhile, the stock has gone nowhere over the past year, down modestly, despite strong revenue and earnings growth. Last quarter, its fiscal Q2, its overall revenue climbed 17% year over year to $81.3 billion, while its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 24% to $4.14. Its growth was led by Azure, which saw revenue growth surge 39%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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