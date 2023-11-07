|
07.11.2023 15:53:00
Should You Buy Microsoft Stock After Its Latest Earnings?
When it comes to Big Tech and artificial intelligence (AI), investors could argue that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is quickly becoming the undisputed leader. After a $10 billion investment in OpenAI earlier this year, Microsoft has quickly integrated various AI-powered features across is ecosystem.The company just reported earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, ended Sept. 30. As usual, Microsoft's Azure cloud business stole the spotlight. However, what made this quarter different than prior periods was management's detail around how much AI influenced growth in Azure. Moreover, investors learned about other areas that Microsoft plans to augment through AI.Let's dig into the report and assess if Microsoft stock looks like a good buy right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|07.11.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|06.11.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|25.10.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|25.10.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
