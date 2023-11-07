07.11.2023 15:53:00

Should You Buy Microsoft Stock After Its Latest Earnings?

When it comes to Big Tech and artificial intelligence (AI), investors could argue that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is quickly becoming the undisputed leader. After a $10 billion investment in OpenAI earlier this year, Microsoft has quickly integrated various AI-powered features across is ecosystem.The company just reported earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, ended Sept. 30. As usual, Microsoft's Azure cloud business stole the spotlight. However, what made this quarter different than prior periods was management's detail around how much AI influenced growth in Azure. Moreover, investors learned about other areas that Microsoft plans to augment through AI.Let's dig into the report and assess if Microsoft stock looks like a good buy right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

07.11.23 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
06.11.23 Microsoft Outperform Bernstein Research
25.10.23 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
25.10.23 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.10.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 10 430,00 1,51% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 337,55 -0,28% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX im Minus -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht vor dem Wochenende Verluste. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es südwärts. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen