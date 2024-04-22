|
22.04.2024 13:25:00
Should You Buy Microsoft Stock Before Thursday?
It's one of the more nerve-racking decisions investors must sometimes make. Should you buy a stock immediately before the company reports earnings, or should you wait? Making the wrong call can prove costly, and that cost is often paid in the form of missed gains.Software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is forcing such a decision on investors right now. The company is scheduled to post its fiscal third-quarter numbers after this Thursday's closing bell rings. Although the stock has proven incredibly rewarding since early last year, its pronounced weakness over the course of the past few days is a serious red flag. Are investors filing out of their Microsoft shares in anticipation of disappointing Q3 numbers? If so, it could be a hint that they're already planning on seeing the proverbial glass as half-empty rather than half-full. Or maybe this recent sell-off is a mistake that will be corrected by a bullish catalyst waiting within the third-quarter report?Obviously nobody owns a crystal ball. From a risk-management perspective, though, the smart move right now is not buying Microsoft stock before Thursday's release of its Q3 results. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.04.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite beendet die Montagssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|Microsoft-Aktie profitiert: Microsoft will internationale Partnerkonferenz in Bonn ausrichten - KI reif für 'Maschinenraum der deutschen Wirtschaft' (dpa-AFX)
|
22.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ Composite nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|Börse New York in Grün: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|20.03.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|14.03.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|20.03.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|14.03.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|20.03.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|14.03.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|377,10
|0,83%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes zum Handelsende höher-- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich überwiegend zu
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten zum Wochenstart zu. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte starteten überwiegend freundlich in die neue Woche.