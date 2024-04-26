|
26.04.2024 10:50:00
Should You Buy Moderna Before May 12?
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock soared earlier in the pandemic as the company developed its coronavirus vaccine and the product went on to generate billions of dollars in sales. But as demand for the vaccine declined, Moderna stock followed. Investors are worried about future growth since the vaccine is the biotech's only commercialized product.But things may be about to turn around for Moderna. The biotech company aims to bring as many as 15 new products to market over the next five years and has the late-stage pipeline to support such aspirations. The commercialization of Moderna's next product may be right around the corner if all goes well during the regulatory review stage.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to issue a decision on the company's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate by May 12. Should you buy shares of this ambitious biotech company before then?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Moderna Incmehr Nachrichten
|
22.04.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|Börse New York in Grün: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|Gewinne in New York: Zum Start Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
18.04.24
|S&P 500-Wert Moderna-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Moderna von vor 3 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
18.04.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Donnerstagshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
18.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Moderna präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.24
|Pharmakonzern: Pfizer erwirkt Unterbrechung der Patentklage von Moderna (Handelsblatt)
|
11.04.24
|S&P 500-Papier Moderna-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Moderna von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)