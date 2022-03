Should You Buy Moderna? Look at These 2 Charts First.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has brought plenty of early investors solid returns. The stock has soared more than 700% over the past two years. That's as the company developed its coronavirus vaccine and brought it to market.If you haven't bought Moderna shares yet, you may be wondering if it's too late to buy this vaccine maker. Or is there still plenty of fuel left in the tank? Before making a decision, let's check out the following two charts.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading