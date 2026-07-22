Moderna Aktie
WKN DE: A2N9D9 / ISIN: US60770K1079
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22.07.2026 02:00:00
Should You Buy Moderna Stock Hand Over Fist Before Aug. 5?
Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares have already soared by 92% this year. Yet, the biotech is racing toward another catalyst. The company could receive an important regulatory approval on Aug. 5. Should investors purchase Moderna's shares before then?Moderna developed mRNA-1010, an investigational flu vaccine. mRNA-1010 posted better efficacy numbers than some approved products in this category in phase 3 clinical trials. There is a large unmet need here, since the flu continues to cause thousands of hospitalizations every year, especially among older adults, the demographic Moderna is targeting with mRNA-1010.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) set a PDUFA goal date -- or the target deadline by which it will either approve or reject Moderna's application for mRNA-1010 -- of Aug. 5.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Moderna Inc
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16.07.26
|S&P 500-Wert Moderna-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Moderna von vor 5 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
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16.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Moderna präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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10.07.26
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10.07.26
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10.07.26
|Gewinne in New York: Pluszeichen im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
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10.07.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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09.07.26
|S&P 500-Papier Moderna-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Moderna von vor 3 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
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08.07.26
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 beendet die Mittwochssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)