MP Materials a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QHVL / ISIN: US5533681012
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17.08.2026 03:30:00
Should You Buy MP Materials Stock at $58?
Having previously outlined why I think Freeport-McMoRan is a better stock to buy on a risk/reward basis than MP Materials (NYSE: MP), it might seem strange to argue that the latter is also an attractive stock to buy. At least it is for a certain type of investor, particularly those who believe that trade tensions with China are structural and enduring.First, there are the numbers, then the belief in those numbers, and finally, the underlying tenets that drive that belief. In this case, the numbers are the Wall Street analyst consensus valuations based on the current price and the analyst consensus for earnings and cash flow from Visible Alpha, as well as the current price of $55.66.As you can see, it will be a few years before the stock moves into value territory, let alone starts generating cash.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu MP Materials Corp Registered Shs -A-
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05.08.26
|Ausblick: MP Materials A präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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22.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: MP Materials A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: MP Materials A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: MP Materials A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: MP Materials A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)