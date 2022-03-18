Should You Buy Natera Stock Despite the Scathing Short-Seller Report From Hindenburg?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Whether it's true or not, a short-seller report can often send shares of a stock plummeting in a hurry. That's what has happened to genetic testing company Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA), which has fallen after a report criticizing its business made investors think twice about the stock.From a share price of more than $54 before the report came out, the stock is now trading at around $35, down over 30% in just one week. Should investors continue selling this stock, or does Natera's recent decline make it the ideal contrarian pick to add to your portfolio?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading