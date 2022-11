Should You Buy Netflix Hand Over Fist for 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's no secret that 2022 has been a rough year for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).The video-streaming veteran saw slowing subscriber growth that escalated into losing a million customers in the second quarter. Netflix's management had to come up with some new ideas. Now, the company is cracking down on password-sharing subscribers and providing an ad-supported service for the most price-sensitive demographic.Due to this heart-pounding drama, Netflix shares crashed hard in the first half of the year. The stock has staged an impressive comeback in recent months, trading 81% above the lows of early May, but we're not talking about a full recovery. Whether you look at year-to-date moves, 52-week price changes, or the separation from 52-week highs, Netflix ranks among the worst-performing stocks on the market. In all three cases, Netflix ranks in the bottom 20 performers among the 503 components of the S&P 500 market index.