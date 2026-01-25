Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
25.01.2026 23:15:00
Should You Buy Netflix Stock After Its 36% Plunge?
Many of America's largest companies reported operating results beginning this month for the fourth quarter of 2025, giving investors a valuable update on the state of their businesses. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) released its results on Jan. 20, noting a record amount of subscribers for its industry-leading streaming service and impressive growth in its still-developing advertising business.Despite Netflix's reported success, the stock price is down 36% from its mid-2025 peak. Investors are weighing the value of its maturing business and are considering the potential impacts of the recently announced plans to spend $82 billion to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. The stock is still up 78,000% since going public in 2002, and the current business appears to be doing well, so the recent dip might be a mere speed bump ahead of further gains in the future. Opportunities for long-term investors to buy this stock at such a steep discount don't come around often, so should investors make a move?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
