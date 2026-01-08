Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
08.01.2026 07:37:00
Should You Buy Netflix Stock After Its Recent 32% Plunge?
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) operates the world's largest streaming platform for movies and television shows, with over 300 million paying members. The company is using its immense scale and soaring profits to outspend its competition when it comes to creating and licensing content, further cementing its dominance.Despite Netflix's continued success, its stock has declined by 32% from its mid-2025 peak. However, it's still up 84,837% since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2002, so history would suggest the recent dip could be a mere bump in the road ahead of further gains in the future. Netflix will certainly face challenges along the way, but opportunities to invest in this stock at such a steep discount don't come around very often. Is it time to buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
