Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
16.01.2026 19:15:00
Should You Buy Netflix Stock Before Jan. 20?
The streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) will announce earnings results from its fourth quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, Jan. 20, after the market closes. Earnings can be a catalyst if a company produces strong results ahead of Wall Street consensus estimates or announces some kind of strong future financial guidance that is better than the market had expected.Image source: Netflix.Wall Street consensus estimates are calling for Netflix to report $0.55 earnings per share, which would be 28% higher on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, revenue is projected to increase by 17% year over year to $11.97 billion. Should you buy Netflix before Jan. 20?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!