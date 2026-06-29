Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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29.06.2026 21:16:53
Should You Buy Netflix Stock Before July 16?
Streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been struggling to win over investors this year. Down over 20% thus far in 2026, the stock has been in a tailspin as news of co-founder Reed Hastings leaving the company has raised concerns about what will come next for the business, particularly with its name involved in acquisition rumors again.There's nothing like a strong earnings report that could reenergize investors, however. And with Netflix reporting earnings in mid-July, a strong performance is what's needed for the streaming stock to rally. Should you buy it before its second-quarter numbers come out on July 16?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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