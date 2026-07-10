Answer Holdings Aktie

Answer Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006

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10.07.2026 20:42:23

Should You Buy Netflix Stock Before July 16? Here's My Honest Answer

Streaming video has come a long way since it was pioneered by Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) nearly two decades ago. Little did the company know when it launched its "Watch Now" service in 2007 -- as an add-on for its DVD-by-mail customers -- that it would be giving birth to a new industry. Since then, Netflix has become the world's largest subscription video streaming service. Over the past year, however, the stock has taken in on the chin, down 42% from its peak in July 2025. There wasn't a single catalyst that weighed on the streaming pioneer, but rather a sequence of events that have served to confuse and frustrate investors.The company faces a key hurdle when Netflix reports its second-quarter results after the market close on July 16. Given the stock's slump over the past year, is it finally time to buy Netflix ahead of earnings, or is there more pain to come? Let's dig in to see what the evidence suggests.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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