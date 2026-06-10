Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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10.06.2026 12:45:00
Should You Buy Nike Stock Ahead of the World Cup?
It is World Cup time, as the month-long soccer tournament kicks off June 11 throughout North America and lasts until July 19.Perhaps no U.S. brand is tied to the "beautiful game" more than Nike (NYSE: NKE). While Nike is not an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, many of the sport's leading players, like Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé, have endorsement deals with Nike. Also, Nike provides the shoes and "kits" for 12 teams, including France, England, Brazil, the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands. So, Nike will have a ton of visibility over the next month, not just from the players on the field, but on the airwaves and in social media through an advertising campaign it is launching for the World Cup.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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