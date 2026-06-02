Nike Aktie

Nike für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031

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02.06.2026 14:30:00

Should You Buy Nike Stock Before June 30?

Nike (NYSE: NKE) is enduring another tough year on the markets. It's down 28% thus far in 2026, and over the past five years, it has declined by 66%. It has been a colossal fall for one of the top apparel companies in the world. It is in the midst of a turnaround, however, and has its important year-end earnings coming up, scheduled for June 30. Should you buy this beaten-down stock before then?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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