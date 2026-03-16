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Nike Aktie

Nike für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031

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16.03.2026 18:00:00

Should You Buy Nike Stock Before March 31?

Nike (NYSE: NKE) is a company that's facing significant adversity these days. It has made a change in CEO in an effort to turn its business around, but that's been proving to be difficult. Meanwhile, the current economic conditions aren't helping matters as consumers are trading down to buy lower-priced products in an effort to save money, plus tariffs are also impacting the company's operations.Later this month, on March 31, Nike is set to release its third-quarter earnings numbers for fiscal 2026. Any sign of progress could help give the stock, which is down 24% over the past year, a much-needed boost. With so much bad news already factored into its share price, could buying the stock before earnings be a good move?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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