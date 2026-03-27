Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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27.03.2026 15:04:00
Should You Buy Nike Stock Before March 31?
Nike (NYSE: NKE) will report its earnings results for the third quarter of its fiscal 2026 on March 31 after the markets close. Investors will be paying close attention.Earnings per share (EPS) are expected to come in at $0.29, roughly 45% below the same quarter last year. Revenue for the full fiscal year is tracking toward $46.7 billion -- down about 9% from two years prior.Nike is under pressure from rising competition and softer consumer spending, pushing the stock back to levels not seen in years. The stock is down 60% over the past five years and 14% over the past decade. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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