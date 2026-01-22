Nu Holdings Aktie

Nu Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C82G / ISIN: KYG6683N1034

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.01.2026 02:05:00

Should You Buy Nu Holdings Stock While It's Below $18?

Over the last few decades, banking in the United States has gone digital. The same transition is now happening in Latin America, and it is being driven by one company above all else: Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU). The digital banking mobile app is disrupting the stodgy legacy institutions in Brazil and Mexico, and now has over 100 million customers, making it larger by customer count than every bank in the United States.The stock has soared over the last year, but still trades below $18 as of this writing on Jan. 20, 2026. Does that make it a buy right now?Given the aggressively punitive business models of legacy banks in places such as Mexico and Brazil, Nu Bank has easily been able to win customers to its digital-only banking solution. Instead of charging high fees on cash withdrawals, making customers wait hours in line at branches, and utilizing frustratingly slow technology solutions, Nu Bank has built a customer friendly banking app.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nu Holdings

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nu Holdings

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nu Holdings 15,25 0,04% Nu Holdings

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt Verluste einsteckt, tendiert der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts. Am Freitag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen