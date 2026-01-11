Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
|
11.01.2026 22:06:00
Should You Buy NuScale Power Stock While It's Below $24?
NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) has a very exciting technology around which it is attempting to build a business. The problem is that it still hasn't made its first official sale. Is it worth buying the stock while it's trading below $24, or is the risk just too high right now?NuScale Power has designed a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR). SMR technology could be an important step forward for the nuclear power industry. Traditional large-scale, site-built nuclear power plants are massive capital investment projects that require a lot of time to construct. The most recent U.S. nuclear power plants to be built, Vogtle 3 and 4, were years late and wildly over budget.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
