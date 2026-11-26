NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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26.11.2026 18:15:02
Should You Buy Nvidia After Its Sharp Decline? Warren Buffett’s Long-Held Investment Philosophy Provides a Clear Answer
The past six weeks have been tough for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and its shareholders. In October, growing concerns about how businesses will finance future build-outs for artificial intelligence (AI) started weighing on semiconductor stocks.
In early November, the mid-term election results showed a clear rebuke of massive data centers and the potential for increased regulations to slow development. And, of course, Jensen Huang's affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and two employees ultimately led to his temporary resignation, leaving Nvidia without a permanent CEO for 11 days.
The end result is a stock well off its all-time high, despite having just reported third-quarter revenue and earnings growth that both exceeded 100%. CFO and interim-CEO Colette Kress said it's "business as usual" at Nvidia, painting an optimistic picture on the company's earnings call. So, with the stock trading at a level rarely seen in the past year, should investors consider buying the stock? Warren Buffett's long-held investment philosophy can provide the answer to that question.
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|24.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
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|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
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|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
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|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
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|24.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|24.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
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|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
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|12.11.26
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|18.03.26
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