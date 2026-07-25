NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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25.07.2026 11:02:00
Should You Buy Nvidia Before Aug. 26? Here's What History Says.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the biggest winners of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The tech giant entered the market early and became the AI chip leader, and then it went on to build an AI empire, selling a broad portfolio of related products and services.All of this has helped the company's earnings reach record levels -- more than $215 billion in revenue and $120 billion in profit in the latest full year. And the stock has also climbed, surging in the triple-digits over five years. Though Nvidia shares have lost some momentum this year, the company is well-positioned to deliver growth to investors over time. It's important to remember that the AI market is expected to surpass $3 trillion early next decade. So, with a potential catalyst for stock performance on Aug. 26, you may be wondering if you should buy shares before that date. Let's consider what history has to say.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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