NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
02.02.2026 12:50:00
Should You Buy Nvidia Before Feb. 25? Here's What History Says.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been a major winner for investors since the artificial intelligence (AI) theme gained traction. Over the past three years, the tech giant has seen its shares jump more than 800%. This isn't too surprising considering Nvidia's market position -- the company has steadily dominated the AI chip market and delivered mind-boggling revenue growth. It's a story that naturally appeals to investors looking for growth and an innovative company likely to keep on delivering that growth. Now, though, after Nvidia has climbed so much, you may be wondering about how to time a possible purchase of the stock. Is there an ideal window of opportunity? For example, should you pick up the shares ahead of the next big catalyst on Feb. 25? Let's see what history has to say.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
