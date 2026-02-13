NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
13.02.2026 09:02:00
Should You Buy Nvidia Before Feb. 25? Wall Street is Providing a Nearly Unanimous Answer
The nearly universal question among Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shareholders these days is simple: Where do we go from here? The stock's multi-year run, fueled by the dawn of artificial intelligence (AI), has been the stuff of legend. Since the start of 2023, Nvidia is up 1,190% (as of this writing).After a rally of that magnitude, some investors are understandably skittish, concerned about the potential for a slowdown in the adoption of AI and increasing competition.Yet evidence about the future of AI abounds, and Wall Street has reached a rare consensus regarding Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
