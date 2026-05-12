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12.05.2026 10:03:00

Should You Buy Nvidia Before May 20? History Offers a Strikingly Clear Answer.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has offered many investors a clear path to explosive gains in recent years. As leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, the company has been among the first to benefit from AI-driven earnings growth -- and this has prompted investors to pile into the stock.Though others also sell AI chips, Nvidia was first to market with the most powerful product -- and Nvidia's focus on innovation has helped it remain in the lead. All of this has translated into record levels of revenue quarter after quarter -- and at high levels of profitability.The question hasn't been whether to buy Nvidia stock, but when to get in on this player. For example, some investors have purchased shares before a major conference, with the idea that new details about upcoming product launches may push the stock higher. So, today, with a potential catalyst just ahead -- on May 20 -- you might be wondering whether you should rush to get in on the stock beforehand. History offers a strikingly clear answer. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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