|
26.10.2024 09:00:00
Should You Buy Nvidia Before Nov. 20? Here's What History Says.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has established itself as a successful investment over time, climbing more than 2,700% over the past five years. And momentum has strengthened as this top chip designer reported quarter after quarter of triple-digit earnings growth. This is thanks to the dominance Nvidia has built in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, with the company now holding about 80% share.And Nvidia isn't only winning in AI chips but in the entire AI market, which is forecast to grow from $200 billion today to $1 trillion by the end of the decade. This is because Nvidia offers a wide variety of products and services to suit any company developing an AI platform. Speaking on a BG2 podcast earlier this month, CEO Jensen Huang referred to the company as the "on ramp" to the AI world.Next up for Nvidia is the company's third-quarter earnings report, scheduled for Nov. 20. Investors will focus on earnings figures, the ability of Nvidia to meet its gross margin goal, and comments about an important upcoming product launch. Should you buy Nvidia stock before this key report? Let's take a look at what history has to say.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOV Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
23.10.24
|Ausblick: NOV zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: NOV präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.24
|Ausblick: NOV legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: NOV präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
05.07.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500-Anleger greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 legt letztendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|S&P 500-Papier NOV-Aktie: Diese Dividende sieht NOV für Anteilseigner vor (finanzen.at)