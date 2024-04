Should You Buy Nvidia Favorite SoundHound AI Stock?

Everything that Nvidia touches right now seems to turn to gold. The euphoria around artificial intelligence (AI) stocks has reached a fever pitch, with investors wanting the next "hot stock" in their portfolios.Nvidia has been the leader in providing companies with computer chips and software for these new AI tools, and is now one of the largest businesses by market cap in the world. Its market value is currently $2.2 billion. The stock is up 500% since the beginning of 2023. It is no surprise then to see SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) rocketing higher after it was revealed Nvidia had invested in the company and formed a product partnership. Should you follow Nvidia and buy some SoundHound AI stock for yourself?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel