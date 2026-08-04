NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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04.08.2026 19:12:00
Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Before Aug. 26? Here's What History Suggests.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Aug. 26, and the timing raises what has lately become a familiar question for Nvidia investors: Is the stock worth buying ahead of the earnings announcement?The major artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscalers -- Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Microsoft, and Oracle -- have already delivered their latest numbers, and a clear theme has emerged: Big tech continues to allocate substantial capital expenditures (capex) to expand AI infrastructure.This spending environment is constructive for Nvidia, which remains a primary supplier of data center GPUs while steadily deepening its position in CPUs, networking gear, and full-stack AI systems. With earnings right around the corner, the decision to buy shares now hinges on expectations, historical patterns, and a realistic view of timing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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