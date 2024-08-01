|
01.08.2024 13:15:00
Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Before Aug. 28?
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. Accelerating demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs) used for artificial intelligence (AI) training has shown no signs of slowing down.However, growth stocks can be volatile during earnings season, and Nvidia is one hot tech stock that has a history of wild swings. In fact, the shares have fallen more than 50% from their previous high twice in the last six years. Both sell-offs came amid slowing growth for the company's data center GPUs, highlighting the cyclical nature of the chip industry. Nvidia is scheduled to announce fiscal second-quarter financial results on Aug. 28. The numbers are expected to be solid based on management's guidance. Let's review the key growth drivers, near-term catalysts, and risks to consider before deciding to buy the stock ahead of the company's next update.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
